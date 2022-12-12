Ruth Madoc, Legendary Sitcom Actor, Dead at 79

Actress Ruth Madoc, who is known for her roles in Fiddler on the Roof and Hi-de-Hi!, died on Friday, Dec. 9. She was 79.

The actress reportedly passed after undergoing surgery because of a fall she suffered earlier this week, according to Belfield & Ward talent agent Phil Belfield.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc,” he said in a statement to BBC.

Belfield went on to say that the actress was a “unique talent loved by many” and she was a “real legend of the British entertainment scene” that is “gone far too soon.”

Details about the fall are unclear. But it was severe enough for Madoc to pull herself from a performance in the pantomime Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay, Devon.

“Following an accident earlier this week, after medical assessment, regretfully Ruth Madoc is no longer able to appear in this year’s pantomime of Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay.” Madoc shared in an Instagram post.

“Please don’t worry!” she added. “I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal.”

Ruth Madoc’s Was a Star on the Silver Screen and the Stage

Ruth Madoc was Born in Norwich, Norfolk, England, UK in 1943. She studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and went on to spend over 5 decades in film. She also appeared in several live theater productions such as the stage versions of Steel Magnolia, And Then There Were None…, and Annie.

Many of Madoc’s friends and colleagues took to social media to mourn the unexpected loss today, including Dr. Who writer, Russell T Davies.

Davies described the star as “Funny, kind, salty, shrewd, and beautifully uncynical. One of those great old troupers who loved the business loved the stories, loved acting and actors.”

Ruth Madoc married fellow actor Phillip Madoc in 1961. The couple shared two children before divorcing 20 years later. Madoc went on to wed John Jackson in 1982, and the two were together until Jackson’s passing in 2021.

Madoc is survived by one son, Rhys, and a daughter, Lowri.

This is a developing story...