Ryan Reynolds Undergoes ‘Life-Saving Surgery’ on Camera

Ryan Reynolds is a funny guy. He’ll turn anything into comedy. But in this specific joke, the actor got very serious.

Here’s what happened. Ryan Reynolds lost a bet with fellow actor Rob McElhenney. The two each were going to get a colonoscopy. But there was a bet involved. If McElhenney learned Welsh (we’ll get to that), Reynolds would agree to video the entire medical experience and release it on YouTube.

“Rob and I turned 45 this year,” Reynolds said in the video. “Part of being this age is getting a colonoscopy. It’s a simple step that could literally – and I mean literally – save your life.”

And Reynolds’ doctor discovered a potentially pre-cancerous polyp in Reynold’s upper colon. First, take a look at the Ryan Reynolds video with McElhenney. The two also are co-chairs of Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football team.

When you see the video of Reynolds, the doctor comes into the room to tell him the results. All the actor wants is a graham cracker.

‘This was potentially life-saving for you — I’m not kidding, I’m not being overly dramatic,” Ryan Reynolds doctor, Jonathan LaPook, told him. “This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

The doctor informed Reynolds that he removed an “extremely subtle polyp.” These sorts of growths eventually can morph into cancer. That’s why the doctor told him “You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems.”

The two actors shared the video in partnership with Colorectal Cancer Alliance and Lead From Behind. Doctors removed three polyps from McElhenney’s colon. But those cells weren’t deemed to be issues.

Ryan Reynolds is married to Blake Lively. The two are the parents of three daughters.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watch Wrexham during a match earlier this year. (Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Reynolds and McElhenny debuted their docuseries about owning Wrexham AFC. That’s a fifth-tier football team in the National League, which is the lowest level of pro football in the UK. Call it a real-life Ted Lasso. The team has been in existence since 1864. And the folks who live in this town in Wales are all about Wrexham AFC.

“It’s both elation and, weirdly, I can feel an ulcer growing,” Ryan Reynolds said. McElhenney added: “It’s really about the community and the people that love their club.”

“We set out to make a show that’s about football but really isn’t about sports,” McElhenney said. “Those people who you’re really rooting for, and you fall in love with the club because you fall in love with the town.”

And the docuseries also shows how funny humans Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney run the team.

“Our show focuses on the fans of the club as much as it does our experience trying, or attempting to, run this club having no previous experience,” Reynolds said.