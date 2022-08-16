ryan-seacrest-hints-at-serious-career-move-in-new-post

Gaining fame for hosting the hit show American Idol, Ryan Seacrest proved himself to be a leading man when it came to talk shows and generally anything involving hosting. Knowing how to entertain an audience and transitioning topics flawlessly, the host continues to dominate the industry as he hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa. Although the light-hearted talk show has been surrounded with rumors as Kelly took two weeks off recently, it appears Live with Kelly and Ryan might be losing the famed star as he hints at another career change involving one of his favorite hobbies.

Having to wear numerous hats on LIVE, Ryan Seacrest loves welcoming chefs to the show. On more than one occasion, the host even jumped in with the chefs, giving his own take on a signature dish. On Tuesday, the 47-year-old shared his latest cooking endeavor with his fans, posting a video of himself cooking on Instagram. He captioned the video with, “What better way to celebrate #TacoTuesday than with @snoopdogg’s ‘Tha Soft Touch Tacos’? This was so flavorful and simple to make, that it made me realize I don’t make a basic taco enough. Now, what should I make next?”

With over 5 million followers on Instagram, it wasn’t long before Ryan Seacrest received a plethora of comments including some calling for him to film his own cooking show. One person added, “Love this and you, Ryan Said it before, you need a foodie show!!” Again, not the first time Seacrest showed his love for cooking, the celebrity hinted at a project in the works, replying for them to stay tuned. He even added some fingers-crossed emojis. While not an official announcement, the future for Seacrest might include his love for food.

Ryan Seacrest And Kelly Ripa Pre-Record Their Live Show

As for Live with Kelly and Ryan, fans caused a firestorm of backlash recently when they noticed the newest episodes of the show weren’t live. On Monday and Tuesday, both Seacrest and Ripa walked onto the set, greeting the audience with their usual antics. For someone who isn’t a fan, it appeared business as usual. The only problem, eventually fans realized the “previously recorded” icon on the bottom of their screens.

Although both episodes were pre-recorded, Ryan Seacrest introduced the show with the correct date correlating with the taping, confusing fans even more. Upset about the secrecy around Live with Kelly and Ryan, fans expressed their displeasure, writing comments like: