’S.W.A.T.’ Star Shemar Moore Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Desiree Dizon

Big news from Shemar Moore! The S.W.A.T. star welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.

Moore’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE by stating, “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy.”

Dizon reportedly shares a 5-year-old daughter, Charli, with Imposters star Stephen Bishop. She also has a 10-year-old son, Kaiden, from a previous relationship. Moore previously announced the baby news in early January during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” the actor explained to Hudson. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

Moore then said he was very excited to become a father but sad that his mother isn’t here to celebrate being a grandmother. “I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing,” he said about fatherhood. “But God had my back, and things lined up.”

The Criminal Minds alum then said that fatherhood is going to be the best part of his life. Sharing his excitement about welcoming his baby girl to the world, Shemar posted a picture of the PEOPLE article on his Instagram and wrote, “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!”

Shemar Moore & Jesiree Dizon Found Out They Were Having a Girl Through an Epic Gender Reveal Featuring a Helicopter

As previously reported, Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon found out their baby’s sex with an epic helicopter reveal. Moore shared a video of the experience on January 9th.

“Your boy got butterflies. No, this is a special day. This is a legendary day,” the actor declared in the video. “Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore, Shemar Franklin Moore, is about to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or to a little boy, a little homie.”

Dizon said she was both nervous and anxious about finding out if she and Moore were having a boy or girl. “I would love a boy because my boy is easy,” Dizon explained. “And I could have 10 of him. But I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more.”

Dizon also said that if it was a boy, she and Moore would be one and done. She added that’s not ok with her. “I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy. Like he says, 10 fingers, 10 toes. I’m just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it’s going to be amazing.”