Sally Field Reveals Burt Reynolds Was the Worst On-Screen Kisser

Iconic actress Sally Field is spilling the beans on a fellow actor’s kissing skills. The two-time Academy Award winner revealed her least favorite on-screen kiss throughout her career was with Burt Reynolds. Reynolds, who has often been described as an iconic sex symbol in American media, appeared with Field in the hit 1977 movie, Smokey and the Bandit.

During a recent appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Field revealed her favorite and least favorite on-screen kissing partners.

As for her least favorite, the Forrest Gump actress said it was Reynolds. “Should I really name names? This is going to be a shocker, so hold on, folks,” she said ahead of the namedrop. “It’s Burt Reynolds.”

It’s also important to note that Reynolds and Field dated during the movie. The answer drew an immediate gasp from audience members and a “Really?” from the host. During the show, fellow guest star and Frozen actress Idina Menzel couldn’t help but laugh after the shocking reveal.

Sally Field bashes ex-Burt Reynolds’ kissing skills, says it was an issue of too much drool

The action-comedy follows Bandit, played by Reynolds, who picks up hitchhiking bride-to-be Carrie, played by Field. The pair find themselves in a whirlwind of a romance and share multiple on-screen kissing scenes.

“Weren’t you dating at the time?” Cohen asked Field, referencing their four-year dating stint between 1976 and 1980. “It was just not something he did very well,” Field quipped. “Isn’t that something,” Cohen pondered, nodding his head.

After an awkward moment, Field said she could provide details. However, she added, “You probably don’t want to hear it.”

“I kind of do,” Cohen said excitedly. “The tongue? The tongue?” he quizzed. By the end of the conversation, Field summed it up as an issue of too much drool.

“No, we’re not totally involved [with the kiss]. It was just a lot of drooling,” she admitted. “Wow, alright,” responded Cohen, who couldn’t help but let out a chuckle.

“Thank you for sharing, Sally,” he continued. “I appreciate it, I really do.” Field said her favorite on-screen kiss during the show was with James Garner in the romantic comedy from the mid-80s, Murphy’s Romance.

Although Reynolds and Field dated for years, the two never tied the knot. Their romantic relationship occurred during Field’s marriages to Steven Craig and Alan Greisman.

As for Reynolds, he spoke very highly of their relationship before he passed away in 2018 at 82. He even admitted Field was still the love of his life.

“My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart for as long as I live,” Field said at the time of his passing.