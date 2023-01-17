Sally Field to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Prestigious Event, and It’s Long Overdue

Sally Field is finally taking home the SAG Life Achievement Award this year following 60 highly-decorated years in the industry.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honors one actor with its highest accolade each year. The last distinguished recipient was Helen Mirren. And in the past, Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman, and Betty White have been named. All were considered to have the “finest ideals of the acting profession.”

While the competition in Tinsel Town is high, some believe that Sally Field has been overlooked for years, considering her resume. Since she broke into the business, the 76-year-old has filmed 71 projects and earned two Oscars and three Emmys. She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Today, Jan. 17, SAG-AFTRA made the announcement that it would finally bestow the award on the Forest Gump actress.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character,” said SAG President Fran Drescher. “I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae. She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.”

Watch Sally Field Accept Her Award During Next Month’s 29th Annual Ceremony

Field is best known for her silver screen roles in movies such as Lincoln, Smokey and the Bandit, Steel Magnolias, and Not Without My Daughter. She’s also starred in several major series such as Brothers and Sisters and ER.

“She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity – she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career,” continued Drescher. “Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos. Just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does.”

Sally Field continues to work on film today. Her most recent appearance was in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. And she has two upcoming projects set to drop this year, Spoiler Alert and 80 For Brady.

You can watch the organization hand Field her award during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 26, at 8 pm ET. It streams live exclusively on the Netflix YouTube Channel.