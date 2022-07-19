Salma Hayek Reveals What It’s Like Taking ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Dinner in Wild Post

Salma Hayek discovered it isn’t easy to have a quiet night out on the town with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. Cruise didn’t mind going stag when he joined Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault for dinner over the weekend. The pair, on the other hand, may have been taken aback by how much of a spectacle Cruise made just being there.

Fans bombarded the 60-year-old actor with photographs and autographs requests while he dined out in a London restaurant. Hayek took to her official Instagram to share what it’s like to hang out with Tom Cruise in public.

The Instagram post tells quite a story. Hayek posted a photo of herself and Cruise, Tom dressed casually in a black polo shirt and dark denim jeans. Meanwhile, Hayek wears a black tank top under a black jacket paired with a brown maxi skirt. Though Tom Cruise appears easygoing and is all smiles, Salma seems beleaguered.

Salma also shared a few quick clips of the Jack Reacher actor interacting with a swarm of fans inside the restaurant. Tom Cruise was gracious, posing for numerous fan photos and speaking to people as they approached him.”When you take your friend Tom to dinner. Cuando invitas a tu amigo Tom a cenar. #tomcruise,” Hayek captioned the post in both English and Spanish. It’s a great example of why Cruise of one of the most endearing people in Hollywood.

Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise go way back

Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise have a friendship that goes back nearly two decades. Cruise produced the 2006 romantic drama Ask the Dust, which Hayek and Colin Farrell. Hayek is in London shooting Magic Mike’s Last Dance with Channing Tatum. The Desperado star was cast after Thandiwe Newton dropped out of the project. In 2009, she married billionaire Francois Pinault, 60, and they have a 14-year-old daughter named Valentina Paloma. She also serves as his stepmother to three children from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise maintains a residence in London part-time. He recently attended the British F1 Grand Prix, where he celebrated his 60th birthday while supporting Lewis Hamilton. “Lewis always. He’s a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day,” Cruise said of Hamilton. Lewis ended up coming in third that day.

Cruise is on top of the world, of course, thanks to the immense popularity of his highly-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick. After debuting in May, the film has now earned $1 billion at the worldwide box office, making it his biggest film to date. The critically-acclaimed blockbuster has outperformed Titanic at the domestic box office as Paramount’s most successful film. In November, the Academy Award nominee received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He became the 2,709th person to be honored with a star on the walkway outside the Chinese Theatre.