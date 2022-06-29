Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.

When given the chance to look back on her long career in the business as reported by Variety, there’s one film in particular that sticks out as a major misfire.

“I have one [that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in,” Bullock said. “It’s called Speed 2. I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island. That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you.”

During her interview, the interviewer noted he used to love watching Speed 2 while growing up. He argued the film has more of a cult status and a “so bad it’s good” following. Bullock quickly shot him down, saying, “Very quiet! Like five people. [You] and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.”

Why Didn’t Keanu Reeves Return with Sandra Bullock?

Speed 2: Cruise Control was released to extremely negative reviews and flopped at the box office. The film grossed $164 million against a budget of $160 million. An astronomical figure at the time it was released. Comparatively, the first Speed grossed $350 million worldwide.

Keanu Reeves said during an interview on The Graham Norton Show that he turned down Speed 2 because of the screenplay despite loving his previous role and working with Bullock.

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script,” Reeves said. “I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

Bullock and Reeves didn’t get to reunite for the Speed sequel, but the experience of the first film built a lifelong friendship. Bullock has gone on record to say Reeves is one of the nicest people ever. They shared immense chemistry on screen, but never became romantically involved. Regardless of what happened in the sequel, Bullock is still grateful the original introduced her to Reeves.

“We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together,” Bullock said. “And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not.”