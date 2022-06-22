Sandra Bullock Speaks Out About Taking a Break From Hollywood to Focus on Her Two Children

Sandra Bullock, of The Blind Side and Bird Box fame, is taking an acting hiatus to focus on family.

Bullock, 57, spoke earlier this year before SXSW. In interviews at this time, Bullock spoke more candidly about her decision.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” she said. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.” When asked how long the break might be, Bullock responded that it is currently indefinite. “I don’t know,” she said.

At this point in time, Bullock had been working on both The Unforgivable and The Lost City. Not only did she star in both of these films, but she also served as producer. The Unforgivable, released in December 2021, was the most-streamed English-language film on Netflix’s charts during the first week of release. Similarly, The Lost City was a huge success, grossing over $187 million. Bullock’s work ethic and attention to detail is evident in these films. However, it’s definitely understandable why she’s so burnt out.

Bullock then pivoted to reflecting on how blessed she’s been in her life. “Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'”

Bullock loved producing The Lost City, and she claims that Paramount allowed her more creative freedom than she’s ever experienced. “I love working with artists, and that’s why Liza [Chasin, co-producer] and I were very well-matched. If I’m going out with a bang, I want to go out with the right person.”

Who are Sandra Bullock’s Kids?

Bullock, the legendary actress who has appeared in many fan-favorite films, wants to step away from work for her children. She is fiercely private regarding her parenting life. However, Bullock does have both an adopted son and daughter. She adopted her son in 2009 with her former-husband Jesse James. Shortly after the child moved in, James and Bullock divorced. Bullock was awarded single-parent custody. Then, in 2015, she announced the adoption of a daughter, as well.

Reporters asked Liza Chasin (co-producer on The Lost City) about Bullock’s break and their future plans, Chasin responded: “Sandy and I are going to do something together. It might just be baking cookies. We don’t know what it is yet—it might be a movie—but it is going to be great.”

Hopefully, Bullock’s hiatus will re-energize and refocus her creative efforts. More importantly, we hope her break from working will allow her to connect with what really matters: family.