Santa Fe Prosecutor to Decide Whether to Charge Alec Baldwin Over ‘Rust’ Shooting

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has completed its investigation into the on-set incident for Rust and sent it along to the New Mexico DA. At this time, Mary Carmack-Altwies will review the details of the investigation and decide if further charges are needed. Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun and Halyna Hutchins died and director Joel Souza was injured.

“Today, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies received the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigative report on the Rust movie set incident,” according to a statement from a DA’s office spokesperson. “The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges. As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice.”

No further details about the situation were made available at this time, Deadline reported. Back on August 30, a letter was sent from Carmack-Altwies to the New Mexico State Finance Board. That letter indicated that the DA did have an intent of making Baldwin “one of the possible defendants” involved in the Rust tragedy. The DA was reportedly seeking $635,000 from the state to prosecute as many as four individuals. But she just received $317,750.

Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, who is Baldwin’s attorney, offered up strong condemnation around the district attorney. Nikas said she was being “irresponsible” around using the language she did while the police report is not even being made public yet. But Baldwin and Rust producers reached a settlement with the estate of Halyna Hutchins. This settlement made her husband and widow Matthew Hutchins an executive producer for the movie. There is an intent to keep on going with the production of Rust. The hope is that the movie’s filming can be finished in California.

But the DA’s office said, despite the settlement, that it “will have no impact on District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis’ ongoing investigation or her ultimate decision whether to file criminal charges in the case.” After the Rust shooting, Baldwin has been facing a lot of heat over his involvement. Back in September, he released a statement about his family. He went on Instagram and shared some pictures of his children while reflecting on the year itself. Baldwin wrote in part, “My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life May never be the same. Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive. They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too.”