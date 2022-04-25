Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office Releases ‘All Files’ From Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office has released “all files” from the investigation into the Alec Baldwin Rust shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, files are “all related to the Rust movie set investigation” and they include “lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video, and staff photos collected.”

Despite the recent news, however, Mendoza noted that the investigation is still “open and ongoing.”

Currently, the office is still waiting for the FBI firearm and ballistic forensics report. And it has yet to see DNA and latent DNA analysis.

Other outstanding information includes the “Office of New Mexico Medical Examiner findings” and Baldwin’s phone data.

“Once these investigative components are provided to the sheriff’s office, we will be able to complete the investigation to forward it to the Santa Fe District Attorney for review,” Mendoza said.

On October 21st, 2021, Alec Baldwin was holding a gun that shot and killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured Director Joel Souza. Baldwin has repeatedly said that he did not know that the gun was loaded. And he also insists that he didn’t pull the trigger. Instead, Baldwin claims that the gun misfired while he was pointing it in Hutchins’ direction.

Files from the ‘Rust’ Shooting Investigation Clear Alec Baldwin of Responsibility

Last week, one of Alec Baldwin’s attorneys said that a report by the New Mexico safety regulators “exonerates” the actor. The findings showed that Balwin truly believed the gun “held only dummy rounds,” which verified his story.

The report also blamed the management team for failing to oversee proper gun safety protocols. And it concluded that the team was responsible for Hutchins’ death.

Originally, crew members said that Alec Baldwin was responsible for on-set safety because he was a producer. But according to his lawyer, OSHA determined the opposite.

“Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters,” the attorney said in a statement. “…And we are pleased that New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues.”

The report also cleared armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed of responsibility.

“After OSHA’s very comprehensive safety investigation involving numerous interviews and review of documents, it has concluded that production willfully failed to follow national gun safety standards, which caused this tragedy,” Reed’s lawyer Jason Bowles said. “OSHA found that Hannah Gutierrez Reed was not provided adequate time or resources to conduct her job effectively, despite her voiced concerns.”

Because of the report, OSHA punished Rust Movie Productions LLC with a maximum fine of $136,793.