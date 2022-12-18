‘Saturday Night Live’ Veteran Leaves the Show After 11 Seasons

Saturday Night Live is losing one of the show’s most established comedians on there as this season heads into a holiday break. Cecily Strong bid adieu to the show after Saturday night’s episode with Austin Butler as host and musical performer Lizzo. The official SNL Instagram account made the announcement that Strong, 38, was appearing for the last time as a cast member.

“Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!” Saturday Night Live wrote in the caption space. There was a photo of a sign that read, “We’ll miss you, Cecily.” That was on the show’s Instagram account on Saturday. Also included in the post was an image of the actress performing as one of her characters beside Michael Che on Weekend Update. There was a clip of Strong’s Jeanine Pirro impression, too, in there. Strong was supposed to just be involved for half of the current SNL season. She is looking forward to new opportunities, PEOPLE reports.

Fans React To Cecily Strong Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

Fans wrote in the comments section about Strong’s exit and express their sadness. “No way. You will be missed,” one fan wrote. Another fan said it was “A huge loss.” This fan adds, “Nooooooo. She is a legend through and through”. Strong first became part of Saturday Night Live in September 2012 during the show’s Season 38. In the next year, she started hosting the Weekend Update segment alongside Seth Meyers and later, Colin Jost. That was before Che, 39, took over for her at the start of Season 40.

During Season 39, she was promoted to repertory player in September 2013. That happened along with Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon. Strong now joins Bryant, 35, and McKinnon, 38, as former Saturday Night Live players. But Strong’s return for Season 48 of SNL, her 11th overall, made her the longest-tenured female cast member in the show’s history. That spot was previously held by McKinnon.

Strong, while she was on the show, was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the 72nd and 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Among her best recurring characters were The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party and Cathy Anne. Strong also portrayed different celebrities during her Saturday Night Live run. They included Sofia Vergara and Lin-Manuel Miranda. She also portrayed a number of women within Donald Trump’s inner circle. They included Melania Trump, Ivana Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Up next for Strong will be a starring turn in Season 2 of the AppleTV+ series Schmigadoon!. That gets executive produced by SNL mastermind Lorne Michaels. Strong also serves as a producer on the show.