Savannah Chrisley Asks For ‘Respect and Decency’ As Parents Todd and Julie Complete Prison Sentence

Last month reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley began separate prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion. Now, nearly a month later, their daughter Savannah Chrisley is asking the public for respect and decency as her parents complete their sentences.

According to Us Weekly, Savannah Chrisley’s demands for decency and respect came after the radio show host Bobby Bones brought up the 25-year-old’s parents’ prison sentences. Bones said of the Chrisleys’ legal troubles, “Once somebody is convicted and found guilty, you can kind of go, ‘Well, they are guilty of this.'”

Bones then added fuel to the fire. He stated he would eat his own “crow” if “it comes out and turns they didn’t do this.”

Lighthearted, he quipped, “But there’s really no crow.”

Savannah Chrisley, already struggling with her parents’ imprisonment, unleashed her frustration with Bobby Bones online. Tagging Bobby Bones online, she wrote, “if you’d like to discuss my family, then let’s sit down and do it accurately. Yes – BOTH of my parents are incarcerated. That would be one thing you are correct on.”

Savannah Chrisley then went on to explain that anywhere between 4% and 6% of convicted individuals in U.S. prisons “are actually innocent.” Afterward, the outlet states Chrisley shared screenshots of certain studies, encouraging followers to do their own research.

She concluded, “All I ask is for mutual respect and decency. But for now I will meet you where you came for me.”

Savannah Chrisley Promises to ‘Forever Fight’ for Mom Julie Amid Prison Sentence

Despite the negative press surrounding Todd and Julie Chrisley following their prison sentence, their children—but especially Savannah Chrisley—have been completely outspoken in their support. Savannah Chrisley said in a social media post last month that she would “forever fight” for her mom Julie Chrisley.

Last month, Savannah Chrisley shared a photo of her mom grinning on social media the same day she and Todd Chrisley were set to begin their prison sentences. Atop the photo, she wrote, “Will forever fight for this smile. I love you mama.”

The Chrisleys’ son Chase has also spoken out, less directly, about his parents’ incarceration. In a post of his own, he wrote, “God is with us.”

Before beginning his prison sentence, Todd Chrisley also took to social media where he gave up his fate to his faith.

“HE is always on time,” the TV star wrote. “#fightthegoodfight.”

Last month, Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences at separate detention facilities. Savannah Chrisley’s father is currently serving his sentence at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security prison. Julie Chrisley is serving her sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington Kentucky. The facility is located approximately two hours away from her husband.