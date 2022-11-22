Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence After Parents Todd & Julie Receive Prison Sentence

Following the news that her parents Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for bank and tax fraud, Savannah Chrisley broke her silence about the sentencing.

In her latest Instagram Story, Savannah Chrisley used a tweet from Pastor Kimberly Jones-Pothier from Real Talk Kim. “Noah didn’t stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated on him. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking.”

As previously reported, Savannah Chrisley’s father, Todd, was sentenced to 12 years in prison with 16 months of probation. Julie was then sentenced to seven years in prison with an additional 16 months of probation. Meanwhile, the Chrisley’s accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced at the same time as the couple. He is going to serve three years in prison. He will begin his sentence in May after recovering from hip surgery.

Although they have a combined 19 years in prison, Todd and Julie Chrisley received a sentence less than the maximum. Todd could have been sentenced to 22 years in prison while Julie could have been in prison for 12 years.

The sentencing isn’t the only issue that the Chrisleys may have. It has been rumored that NBCUniversal is planning to cancel Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley. However, the network hasn’t officially issued a statement about the cancellations.

Savannah Chrisley Stated She Was ‘So Angry’ About Her Family’s Legal Woes

In October, Savannah Chrisley admitted she was so angry over her family’s legal woes. During her Unlocked podcast, Chrisley stated, “That’s where I’m at, being so angry because my whole life could change. And I don’t mean money. But the two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on. It makes me so angry to see two people who are constantly stepping up for people and then, it’s like, “When are people gonna step up for them.”

Savannah Chrisley’s mom was also on the podcast and spoke about how she and Todd have continued to maintain their faith amid the legal issues. “Everyone has it hard. But the one thing God has said is ‘I will never leave you, I will never forsake you.’ He didn’t promise us it was always going to be rainbows and sunshine. But he always promised that the rain would eventually stop.”

Savannah Chrisley then reflected on her reaction to her parents’ trial. “I remember just thinking, ‘I don’t even know if we’re gonna make it through this.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know if they have it in them to keep fighting.’”

Savannah Chrisley’s mom added she is continuing to fight for the family to get through to the “other side.”