Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence on Todd & Julie’s Tax Fraud Conviction

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, finally broke her silence amid her parent’s recent guilty conviction. Earlier this month, a court convicted the reality TV couple of tax fraud and several other white-collar crimes.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the 24-year-old opened up about the recent scandal and shared some pics of her and her famous family. She also penned a lengthy quote from popular lifestyle blogger Zanna Keithley. The quote appears to be about the power of positive thinking and how people can benefit from the practice during hard times.

“Hi there my Instagram family… it’s been a few weeks,” she wrote in the caption. “Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can.”

Currently, the couple could face up to 30 years in prison, with their sentencing set for Oct. 6. As of now, it’s unclear exactly what’s next for their show, “Chrisley’s Know Best.”

“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice,” their third youngest child wrote. “Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment).”

Savannah Chrisley hints at the power of positive thinking amid her parent’s recent conviction

She continued, “Recently, I’ve felt let down by God, that my relentless prayers have been unheard. But I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose. So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love.”

Ending her post, Savannah concluded with, “Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides. This fight isn’t over. Now let’s get back to work. Now is my time to break the glass ceiling – no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed.”

Earlier in June, outlets reported that the couple were found guilty on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion and submitting false documents to banks for loans.

Per reports from the AP, their personal accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. All three are free on bond while they await sentencing.

After the verdict, Todd’s eldest daughter, Lindsey, said she was “deeply saddened” over the judgment via Instagram.

As for how the couple is feeling, their lawyer Steve Friedberg said that “both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal.” But, he added, “Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated.”

Friedberg continued, “They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley.”