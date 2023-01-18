Savannah Chrisley Speaks Out as Mom Julie Begins Prison Sentence

On Tuesday, Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to their respective prisons to begin serving a combined 19-year sentence. Both celebrities earned their sentences due to tax evasion and bank fraud. Not long after reporting, however, did Julie Chrisley’s destination change from FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida—two hours from her famous husband—to Federal Medical Center Lexington in Lexington, Kentucky. As the imprisoned couple begins to serve their sentences, their daughter Savannah is speaking out about her mom’s ruling.

“Will forever fight for this smile,” Savannah Chrisley wrote atop a photo of her mom Julie Chrisley grinning. “I love you mama.”

According to People, Savannah’s tribute to Julie Chrisley featured on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Her post debuted the same day her mother and father began their prison sentences. The Chrisleys’ son Chase Chrisley also shared a tribute to his parents after they headed to their respective destinations.

“God is with us,” the 26-year-old wrote on his own story. In his post, he referenced the Bible verse, Matthew 1:23.

Like his son, Todd Chrisley has also abandoned hope regarding his sentence to his faith. In a post on Monday, immediately before arriving at FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility, he wrote, “HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s attorney also issued a statement immediately before beginning their sentences. They said, “Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family. But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions.”

Julie Chrisley Addressed Her and Her Husband’s Convictions Last Month

About a month before she and her husband headed to prison on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, Julie Chrisley appeared on an episode of the Unlock with Savannah Chrisley podcast. While there, she spoke about her convictions. To her daughter, Julie said she never actually intended to commit any crimes she’s since been accused of.

Chrisley stated, “I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about [how] I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul. I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do and look where I’m standing right now.”

Leaning into her faith, the reality TV star continued, “I have to believe that God — and your dad said this in our podcast — I believe his exact words were, ‘God will break you down just so he can bless you.’ And I have to believe that’s what’s happening because if not, it just makes me so, like, why? Why do I keep doing this? Why does this keep happening?”

Julie Chrisley’s desperate statement during her appearance on her daughter’s podcast is significant as both she and Todd have stated repeatedly that their sentences are unfair. They claim their trial “was marred by serious and repeated errors,” and plan to appeal.