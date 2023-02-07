Savannah Guthrie Jokes She Can Die Happy After Interview with ‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford

Savannah Guthrie is beside herself now that she lived out one of her career dreams and interviewed 1923 star, Harrison Ford.

The Today Show anchor had the chance to talk with the Oscar nominee in an installment of her show that aired on Friday, February 3. During that time, she gleefully asked about filming the Yellowstone spinoff.

Once the interview dropped, Guthrie posted a clip in which she asked if Ford could explain the Dutton family tree (he couldn’t) and captioned, “I can die now.”

Not long before showing off her prize interview, the Daytime Emmy winner wasn’t afraid to admit that she is star-struck over Ford either. On Feb. 1, she dropped a different clip, with the conversation blocked by the Star Wars theme, and captioned, “interviewing my all time favorite movie star of all time ever. Normal.”

In the comments, most people agreed that Harrison Ford is one of the most beloved A-listers in the world, and several of them admitted that they never would have been able to keep their cool as Savannah Guthrie did.

“How on earth did you stay so calm and cool.. nothing would have even happened when I opened my mouth to talk…,” one fan wrote.

“Great job holding it together for a fun and personal interview!!!” applauded another.

Savannah Guthrie Confirms that Harrison Ford will Remain on ‘1923’

Though she was dealing with fan-girl emotions, Gutherie was still able to ask important questions and get important answers, however.

The same day the interview aired, 1923 announced that a second season was cleared. At the time of filming, Guthrie didn’t know. But she still managed to confirm that the show was renewed and that Harrison Ford will remain in the lead.

“There’s rumors of a second season,” Guthrie said. “Will you be there?”

“Yeah,” Ford quickly answered.

“I love it,” Guthrie cheered. “You know what? It’s not like interviewing a politician. I just got a direct answer. Thank you so much!”

Right around the same time that fans were watching the interview, the series execs shared the good news on Twitter.

“There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season,” they wrote. “In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. See you soon.”