Savannah Guthrie Missing Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting, Reveals Illness

Prior to the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lightning on Wednesday (November 30th), Today’s Savannah Guthrie announced that she was unable to co-host the big event.

In her latest social media post, Savannah Guthrie revealed that she has been fighting a bad cold. “UGH – flu or something like it since Monday,” Guthrie declared. She also had a picture of her thermometer, which read 101.8 degrees. “I’m so sad to miss the tree lighting and Today. Hopefully, it passes soon! Miss everyone. I will be watching.”

Fans took to the post to share their support and well wishes to Savannah Guthrie. “Praying you feel better soon. Missed you so much during the Christmas tree special,” one fan wrote. Another fan declared, “Nooo!! I hate when the thermometer turns red! Feel better!”

Along with Savannah Guthrie, fellow Today star Al Roker was also absent during the tree-lighting ceremony. Days after his departure from the hospital, Roker was once again hospitalized. Hoda Kotb announced the unfortunate news during Today’s Thursday show. “Due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he is in very good care. He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everyone to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well wishes.”

Kotb also spoke about Roker’s current condition. “He seemed good!” she explained. “It was great to see him and we just, it was the commercial break, we’re like, ‘Al!’ He’s like, ‘Hey! It’s on!’ He pointed to his TV, so I know he was watching it.”

Savannah Guthrie Shares Details About a Behind-the-Scenes Injury on Her Cooking Show ‘Starting From Scratch’

While speaking to HELLO! recently, Savannah Guthrie spoke about a behind-the-scene injury while filming her cooking show Starting From Scratch.

“I made this potato au gratin, it’s super yummy and I can’t believe I made it,” Savannah Guthrie explained. “Although I cut myself in the show and I cut myself again at home [when remaking it].”

Hoda Kotb then jokingly declares, “Stop cooking!” to Savannah Guthrie. Meanwhile, Guthrie spoke about her new show and what viewers can expect. “Starting from Scratch is the cooking show for people who don’t cook. We did a holiday special and trust me if I can do it, anyone can do it.”

Savannah Guthrie also gushed about chef Marcus Samuelsson. “It’s really fun, Marcus Samuelsson who is one of the best chefs and a great teacher – we had a ham – it was already pre-cooked so all we did was make the glaze – it’s easy! And a beautiful potato side dish. If you’re not a cook, it’s a fun show to watch, I only cut myself a couple of times! It’s a good time and you will come away with a couple of good recipes.”