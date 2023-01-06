Scott Caan Recalls Final Conversation With His Late Father, James Caan

Actor Scott Caan, in a new interview, takes time out to remember his late father, actor James Caan, and his advice. Scott opened up while talking with Extra. James Caan, who starred in such legendary movies as The Godfather, died last July at 82 years old.

“We’ve always been close. … I’m not gonna get into the specifics, but there was nothing that needed to be said that wasn’t said,” Scott Caan said about his final conversations with James Caan, PEOPLE reports.

“I’m lucky for that,” Scott said, “and as you said, he’s one of the greatest human beings of all time, forget actors, which he was one of the best at that too. … If you knew him, you knew that you’d never meet anyone like him ever again. Special dude, man.”

Scott Caan Uses Sports Analogy When Talking About Best Advice James Caan Gave Him

What was the best advice that James ever gave to his son? Scott turned to sports for an answer. “‘Keep your head down when you’re fielding a ground ball,’ you know what I mean? It was always sports with him. Starting when I was 3 or 4 years old, he said, ‘If someone does something that you don’t like, you ask them once not to do it, and if they do it again, then you can hit him.’ That was his advice.”

Back in 2010, Scott Caan, who starred in Hawaii Five-0, and his dad spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship. Scott called his father “the greatest actor of all time.” He also said that James Caan was a huge inspiration throughout his career.

Scott Caan Was Raised By His Mother, Sheila Ryan, After Parents Split

“To say our relationship wasn’t dysfunctional would be a lie,” Scott Caan said. He was raised by his mother, model Sheila Ryan, after his parents split up when he was a baby. Scott “witnessed a lot of things I wish I didn’t do,” James confessed. “He saw me when I was a little rough around the edges,” including the time that James was battling drugs. “Now,” James said at the time, “we’re really best buddies.”

Scott Caan said, “I have no resentment. He made mistakes that affected him — and me — but he’s always been there for me no matter what.” James said, “I’m proud that he’s grown up so well.”

James Caan’s death was announced in a social media post from the actor’s official account on July 7, 2022. A death certificate indicated that James died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease. James Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure. James was a titan in the film industry. Caan’s movie and TV career stretched over 60 years.