Sean Connery’s Personal James Bond Aston Martin at Auction for Over $1.5M

Less than two years after Sean Connery passed away at the age of 90, the late actor’s personal James Bond Aston Martin is now at auction.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Broadarrow Auctions announced the consignment of Sean Connery’s James Bond Aston Martin. “The consignment of the personal Aston Martin DB5 of legendary actor and icon, Sir Sean Connery, for the upcoming auction to be held at the Monterey Jet Center this 18 August.

Broadarrow Auctions also revealed the 1964 Aston Martin DB5, with an auction estimate of U.S. $1,400,000 – $1,800,000. It is offered directly by the Connery family. The late actor’s family is committed to donating a significant portion of the sale proceeds to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund. “DB5/1681/R is the only DB5 ever personally owned by legendary and iconic actor Sir Sean Connery. And is offered directly from the Connery estate.”

The Aston Martin is also resplendent in the “Bond correct” Snow Shadow Grey over red Connolly leather. It has spent much of its life in the UK. And then it was purchased by Sir Sean through RS Williams, who was a well-known Aston Martin specialist. “Longtime friend, fellow Scotsman, and multiple World Championship winning racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart to offer a personal drive in the Aston Martin DB5 for the winning bidder.”

According to the Sean Connery website, the late “James Bond” actor donated to and supported hundreds of charities. He even donated his entire salary from his Bond film “Diamond Are Forever” to Scottish International Educational Trust. The organization was one that he co-founded.

Sean Connery’s Family Issues Statement About James Bond Aston Martin Going Up For Auction

In a statement, Sean Connery’s family spoke out about the late actor’s James Bond Aston Martin going up for auction. “Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car,” Jason Connery, Sir Sean Connery’s son, stated. “And I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time.”

Jason also said that his father once told him that driving the movie cars, all laden down with gadgets. This made the cars really heavy. So driving the Aston Martin without gadgets was a joy for him. “He loved how well balanced it was. Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat!! I didn’t ask who for?!!”

Jason then said that on a more serious note, family are so delighted to say that a significant portion of the proceeds from the sale of the Aston Martin will go to benefit the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund. “An act that we know our father would have been very pleased by.”