Sean Connery’s Ashes Scattered Across His Native Scotland in Private Memorial

Actor Sean Connery was honored by his beloved family who would bring his ashes back to Scotland and scatter them on the land. Connery, who died in 2020 at 90 years old, would have his ashes spread across his homeland by family members. In fact, according to reports, his widow Micheline Roquebrune, who is 93, also made the trip with other relatives. They gathered together for this very private ceremony.

“We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish,” Roquebrune said after his death in the Bahamas in 2020, according to the Daily Mail. “He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.” Now, earlier in 2022, she said, “He was at his happiest on a golf course so as soon as it’s possible to travel, we will come to Scotland as a family and bring Sean’s ashes. I hope to scatter them on a golf course in Scotland as he always loved playing there.”

Sean Conner Turned Down Role In TV Show ‘Maverick’

According to this report, son Jason and granddaughter Saskia also headed out to Scotland for this homecoming trip for Sean Connery. The actor, of course, will forever be connected to his portrayal of James Bond, Agent 007. Jason Connery, who is 59, reportedly said back in March that they would probably go to St. Andrews.

That is a place they would scatter ashes because Sean was a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Connery reportedly also regularly played what is known as the famous Old Course. “I have memories of St. Andrews always being sunny,” Jason said. “It wasn’t, but we had special times there. He was a member of the R&A so I think probably that might be the place.”

All family members would finish up their trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, and the Dalmeny Estate. Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh. He would be granted what is called the freedom of the city in 1991. Meanwhile, let’s take a classic TV trip that does involve Connery. Did you know that he was offered the role of playing Beau Maverick on the show Maverick? It is true. As it turns out, he did not take it. “(Connery was) offered long-term television contracts, for Maverick and Wyatt Earp. Those proposed deals were modest, but either would have guaranteed him the permanent access to Hollywood he sought,” biographer Michael Feeney Callen wrote, according to a MeTV article about Sean Connery.

What is interesting to note is that Roger Moore, who would also play Bond in later years, would take on the role of Beau. Moore also would star in the British TV series The Saint as Simon Templar.