Sean Connery’s Iconic Aston Martin DB5 Up for Auction: See the James Bond Car’s Staggering Expected Sale Price

If you ever wanted to cruise Great Britain’s roadways James Bond style, now’s your chance. Sean Connery’s 1964 Aston Martin is up for auction, and it can be all yours for around $1.8 million.

Connery, who played the first of six Bonds, drove the Aston Martin DB5 model in seven movies from 1962 to 1983. And people saw the model appear once more throughout the franchise run. While the exact car up for sale never appeared in a movie, it was personally owned by the late actor.

The vehicles used for the films were heavily modified and filled with props. So they weren’t ideal for standard use because they were “front heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task.” But because Sean Connery was so emotionally tied to the car, he bought his own in 2018.

“Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car. And I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time,” his son Jason Connery said in a statement.

Sean Connery passed away in 2020, leaving the fate of his prized Aston Martin in the hands of his family. So they decided to send it to the auction with the hopes of catching $1.4 million to $1.8 million. And with the major price tag, the Connerys “have committed to donating a significant portion of the sale proceeds to benefit the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.”

Sean Connery’s Prized Aston Martin Comes with Driving Lessons from Sir Jackie Stewart

The DB5 is said to be in “highly presentable condition,” according to an Instagram listing. And Connery had it painted to match the Snow Shadow Grey color of the iconic car he drove as 007.

And to make the sale even more appealing, whoever scores the car will also win a driving session with the actor’s friend, F1 World Championship racing driver Sir Jackie Stewart.

In the past, the family has sent many of Connery’s cars to the auction block. And they’ve historically brought in staggeringly high bids. In 2019, Elon Musk paid nearly $1 million for a 1976 Lotus Esprit that Connery drove in The Spy Who Loved Me. And in 2019, his 1965 Aston Martin DB5—which actually appeared in Thunderball—earned $6.4 million at a Sotheby sale.

Anyone interested in taking home Sean Connery’s 1964 DB5 Aston Martin should register on the Broad Arrow website. And then they can expect to head to the Monterey Jet Center for the Monterey Car Week on August 18th.