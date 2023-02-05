Sean Penn Calls Out ‘Woke Colleges’ During Interview with Bill Maher

Speaking out against something he feels strongly about, Sean Penn called out colleges by dubbing them “woke” during his recent appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher.

During his chat with Maher last week, Sean Penn stated that believes that “wokeness” has gone too far. For example, he was protested against during a college speech but was supported for his 2008 film Milk, which is about America’s first openly gay man being elected to public office. Penn explained that he wouldn’t be able to play a gay man in 2023 because of the “woke” mob.

“I was realizing the contradiction in what was happening outside with the protestors and a few inside,” Penn explained about his experience during the college speech. “And when I came out, I think the first thing I said, which I think was a fair observation, [was], ‘Were that film today, I couldn’t play that part.’”

Penn then said that the same people who were applauding him for Milk were all of a sudden thinking ‘f— him’ about him as well. “Suddenly, we’re hardwired into acceptance,” he added.

Sean Penn Says He’s ‘Frustrated’ With the World Due to Men Becoming More Feminine

This isn’t the first time that Penn has spoken out against “wokeness” and cancel culture. In January 2022, he told UK’s I-News that he has frustration with the world due to American culture becoming woke and feminized.

“I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did,” he explained. “But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”

However, Sean Penn did clarify his comments in a follow-up interview with The Independent by stating he believes men have become quite feminized over the years. “I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,” the actor stated. “There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

This also wasn’t the first time that Sean Penn discussed the changes in society. In 2021, he spoke to Conan O’Brien about cancel culture. He called the whole concept ludicrous.

“When we’re destroying careers like that, what are we really achieving,” he stated. The actor was referring to former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue Alexi McCammond. The publication fired her over tweets she posted years prior. “Or you look at politicians, I give a big nod to anyone that’s willing to enter the public arena who is doing so because they give a damn.”

He also touched on Milk during his chat with O’Brien. He thinks he wouldn’t be in that role now. “We’re living in a time when, if you’re playing a gay lead character, you’d have to be a gay man, or a trans character. And there have been these casting issues.”