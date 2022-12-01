see-first-look-at-harrison-ford-in-his-final-indiana-jones

We are finally getting our first look at Harrison Ford in his final Indiana Jones movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The trailer shows Ford in his characteristic “Indy” look with hat and all. But he’s got plenty of adventures and action scenes that will keep him busy. In the trailer, the dialogue comes fast and furious yet follows a familiar path. Ford still looks dashing as Jones, even after all these years. Let’s take a look at the trailer for this new movie.

Harrison Ford returns in the first trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny pic.twitter.com/BDvGOOPDmd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 1, 2022

We get to see a final scene in this trailer where Jones yells at a bunch of people, “Get back!” He’s got his trademark whip ready to strike back into action. But he runs into some heavy artillery in the form of guns and bullets. Jones is not hanging around for this mess. Quickly, once the guns start firing, Jones ducks below a table to take cover. We also get a chance to see Indiana’s goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, show up in a scene.

Harrison Ford Appears Ready To Portray Indiana Jones One More Time

So, what is the plot of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about? The movie itself, according to ScreenRant, takes place in the late 1960s. It’s during the Space Race, too. What Jones will find out pretty soon is that his skills are a bit archaic to the new times. It appears that We’re seeing Jones have to battle against the new times that are upon him. In this movie, the villain is named Voller and played by Mads Mikkelsen. Voller happens to be a former Nazi recruited by the Americans. But he will be looking to acquire a new, mysterious object to help him attain his own goals. We will probably see Voller and Jones both go back into the wilds of the world to deal with this situation.

Meanwhile, some people might be wondering what led Ford to return to play his iconic character one final time. He told Empire in an interview, “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey.” Boy, according to the trailer, we are getting some classic action scenes involving Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones. Who in the world would have imagined that Ford would come back to his character at this point in his career? But he does it with aplomb. Also, according to the trailer, the new movie is due to be released next summer. So make some summer plans to see Harrison Ford on the big screen as Jones. Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas are along for the movie, too.