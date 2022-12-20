Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence After Hospitalization Due to Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne’s famous husband Ozzy Osbourne has faced a number of medical emergencies and procedures this year. However this time, it was Sharon Osbourne who recently paid a visit to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. After her hospitalization, Osbourne is now speaking out and is officially home just in time for the holidays.

ET reports Sharon Osbourne was initially hospitalized on Friday after suddenly falling ill while filming an unnamed show. While in the hospital, Sharon’s son Jack took to social media where he posted an update about his mother’s health. He wrote, “OK here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER WASN’T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @GHOSTADVENTURES She was filming a new episode of Night Terror with me hahaha.”

More seriously, he continued, “Now that we have made that clear … she has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home.”

He did, however, say he would allow his mother to expand on what put her in the hospital later. Sharon Osbourne, for her part, shared a positive update from home on Monday after spending the weekend in the hospital.

“Back home and doing great!” the 70-year-old TV personality wrote. “Thank you for all the [love].”

Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed that Sharon Osbourne was the woman who’d fallen ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California. Captain Brian McGrath with Ventura County Fire Department confirmed EMS workers responded to a “medical call” at the hotel at approximately 6:30 Friday evening.

Osbourne’s fans, relieved to hear that she’s doing well at home prior to the holidays, shared their well-wishes for her in the comments.

One follower said, “Happy to hear you’re feeling better.”

A second added, “Great news! Speedy recovery.”

Singer Bret Michaels Sends Sharon Osbourne Message of Support During Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne didn’t only see support from fans during her brief hospitalization over the weekend, but she also saw support from fellow celebrities including Carrie Ann Inaba and Bret Michaels. Bret Michaels showed concern for his friend on Twitter in a sweet photo of the 70-year-old celebrity and himself, which saw tons of love from fans.

“Love you,” Michaels wrote after tagging Sharon Osbourne on Twitter. “My well wishes and prayers are with you.”

The photo itself is utterly sweet. Bret Michaels and Sharon Osbourne are seen standing alongside each other at an event, both dressed in black with the latter wrapping her arm around the singer’s torso and Michaels holding his hand over hers.

One fan gushed, “Awe Bret, you’re such an awesome person.”

Others also shared their well-wishes for Sharon Osbourne.

“Sending thoughts prayers healing,” a second fan commented.