Sharon Osbourne Blasts Hollywood ‘Hypocrites’ Who Clapped for Will Smith at 2022 Oscars

Just a little over a month after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne is sharing her thoughts about those who supported the actor following the award show incident.

During a recent interview with The Times, Sharon Osbourne spoke pretty critically about Will Smith and his supporters post Oscars-slap. “When he wins [the Best Actor award], everybody stands up. It’s like, you’re such hypocrites,” the former “The Talk” co-host declared. “You’re going to go home and say how disgraceful his behavior was. But you stand up and give him a standing ovation.”

Along with her thoughts about Will Smith, Sharon Osbourne decided to criticize the film industry as a whole. “You know, it’s like I’ve always said, in this industry, if people could make a buck off you… if Hitler were alive today, they would give him a TV show.”

Although her experience isn’t exactly like Will Smith’s, Sharon Osbourne dealt with some criticism following her comments on “The Talk” over the Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle feud. After a heated discussion with her “The Talk” co-hosts last year, Osbourne was removed from the show by CBS. Since her removal from the show, Osbourne has gone on to co-host TalkTV’s new series, “The Talk.”

Sharon Osbourne Talks About How Leaving ‘The Talk’ Impacted Her Mental State

During her recent appearance on Piers Morgan’s Fox Nation series “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Sharon Osbourne opened up about her exit from “The Talk” and her thoughts about “cancel culture.”

“What makes me so mad is I’m in a blessed situation,” Sharon Osbourne stated. “No matter what happens in my career, my husband will always take care of me. But what happens to a person that, you know. Say I didn’t have a husband and I had kids to bring up, right? What happens to people like that? [Who] are canceled or fired because they’ve used the wrong term or something’s taken out of context?”

Sharon Osbourne also revealed that her departure from “The Talk” left her wondering what her legacy would be. “Did I want my legacy for my family to be: ‘Oh, well, your Nana was on television, but everybody said she was racist, so she never went on television again?’”

Sharon Osbourne recently spoke about how she went through ketamine treatment as well as other therapies to deal with the trauma of leaving the daytime talk show. “I went through three months of therapy. I had ketamine treatment and I got it all out. All the tears and everything that I felt, you know. All of that, it’s gone.”

In regards to if she felt suicidal after her “The Talk” exit, Sharon Osbourne said no and added, “I didn’t want to give CBS the satisfaction.”