Sharon Osbourne Blasts ‘Woke Mob’ Mentality in New Docuseries

Refusing to allow cancel culture mentality to destroy her career, Sharon Osbourne slams the “woke mob” in an upcoming Fox Nation docuseries.

Fox News reports that in Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne reflects on her life trials and triumphs in the spotlight. The series pinpoints her departure from CBS’ The Talk as well as the experiences that made her reluctant to return to the spotlight.

“I had to handle these nutcases threatening me,” Sharon Osbourne recalled. “Saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut my husband’s throat, cut my animals up. I had some people who supported me so much, and they started to get harassed and they started on Ozzy…”

Sharon Osbourne then reflected on the harassment towards Ozzy and stated that was the last straw. She went on to discuss her experience with the “woke” mob, leading to her dismissal from CBS. It also impacted her family. Osbourne previously spoke about the docuseries with her friend, Piers Morgan, who was part of the reason for her firing at The Talk.

“Fox Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career,” Sharon Osbourne explained. “I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families.”

Sharon Osbourne’s upcoming docuseries will premiere on September 26th. It will also feature input about Osbourne’s experience from Ozzy as well as two of their children, Jack and Kelly.

Sharon Osbourne Says ‘The Talk’ Firing Caused Death Threats and Blacklisting

In Spring 2022, Sharon Osbourne opened up about her experiences after being fired from The Talk. Her firing happened after she defended Piers Morgan over his comments about Meghan Markle. The discussion turned ugly really quickly between Osbourne and fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood.

“They said to me, ‘You are on permanent suspension,’” Sharon Osbourne told UK Sunday Times. “‘We don’t think that you’re repentant enough. And we will decide whether you ever come back.’ And I said, ‘Well, who’s going to make that decision?’ And they said, ‘We can’t tell you.’”

Also speaking about the threats she received from her critics following the incident, Sharon Osbourne recalled, “I said, ‘I ain’t going out, I ain’t doing anything.’ I just couldn’t stop crying because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life, and now they’re calling me a racist. This is insanity.”

Sharon Osbourne went on to reveal that her phone as far as her TV career in the U.S. was non-existent. “Not one call. Nothing. In England and Australia, it never changed. Here it was like I was dead.”