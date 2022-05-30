Sharon Osbourne Completely Turned the Tables on Two Paparazzi Members in New Photo

Over the weekend, former ‘The Talk’ co-host Sharon Osbourne took to her Instagram to reveal her latest encounter with the paparazzi.

“Turning the tables on the paparazzi,” Sharon Osborne shared in her latest social media post. “These two were actually very sweet guys!”

Sharon Osbourne’s latest encounter with the paparazzi comes just weeks after she tested positive for COVID-19. The talk show host revealed that she originally went back to the U.S. to care for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, she ended up contracting the virus herself. To make matters worse, the couple’s daughter, Aimee, nearly died in a studio fire. Although Aimee and another person escaped the blaze, one person died in the incident.

While speaking about her daughter’s escape from the fire, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Aimee was trapped in the studio on the second floor while the fire was on the ground floor. “And she couldn’t get out the windows,” Sharon explained.

However, despite the COVID-19 struggles and the studio fire, Sharon and the rest of the Osbournes have a couple of milestones to celebrate. Kelly Osbourne is pregnant with her first child with Slipknot band member Sid Wilson. Meanwhile, Jack Osbourne is expecting his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart. Jack has three other children with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly. They are Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora.

Last week, Sharon Osbourne shared snapshots of her with Jack and Aree while at their baby shower. “Celebrating another blessing on the way.”

Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Celebrates One Year of Being Sober

In a recent social media post, Kelly Osbourne announced that she was celebrating being one year sober. The former “Fashion Police” host took to Instagram to reveal the big news.

“What a difference a year can make!” Osbourne declared in the post. “If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a momma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!”

Kelly Osbourne announced her pregnancy earlier this month by sharing on Instagram, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Sharon Osbourne also reacted publicly about her daughter’s pregnancy by writing, “My [heart] could not be more full! So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you [Kelly].”