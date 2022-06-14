Sharon Osbourne, Daughter Kelly Visit Hospital During Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Major Operation’

Talk show host Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly were spotted going to visit Ozzy Osbourne, who is hospitalized after a “major operation.” There has been no official word on what type of surgery the famed “Blizzard of Oz” rock singer went through at this time. Yet Sharon did say on her British talk show that she would be heading back to the West Coast, according to Fox News. “He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she told her fellow TalkTV panelists last week. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Still, there is a report out that says that Ozzy Osbourne was having some back surgery done. According to Page Six, a source says that the procedure would be done to adjust pins in both his neck and his back. Ozzy is now 73 years old. A picture would show both Sharon Osbourne and Kelly, who is pregnant, wearing face masks going into the hospital. This source also said that Ozzy has “been in a lot of pain.”

Sharon Osbourne Recently Returned To Talk Show After COVID Battle

Ozzy suffered back issues when he had a collision while being on an all-terrain vehicle in 2003. At the time, Ozzy had to undergo surgery for his collarbone, fractured ribs, and his neck vertebrae. Back in May 2021, Ozzy did an interview with Classic Rock magazine. “I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he said. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. (And) I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Meanwhile, in more Sharon news, she recently returned to The Talk UK after dealing with COVID-19. In responding to co-host Vanessa Feltz, she said, “You’ve had Covid. Ozzy’s had Covid. Kelly had it, her partner. Ozzy’s nurse had it, the whole house.” Never the one to miss an opportunity to comment about the latest celebrity news, Osbourne had some thoughts on the Johnny Depp-Ambert Heard trial.

“It’s very ugly, for both of them,” she said. “Listen, what goes on at home between two people, nobody knows all the ugly details – and we all have our ugliness in every relationship but theirs was extreme.” She would end up saying, “Just move on with life.” These days, after her time on the CBS show The Talk came to an end, she would go and have a British version. That’s where she has been working while Ozzy lives in the United States. But Sharon keeps her eyes on the world of show business. It’s one that she knows quite well from her career and that of Ozzy, too.