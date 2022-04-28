Sharon Osbourne Gives Health Update on Ozzy Osbourne’s Ongoing Medical Battles

The past few years have been a tough road for Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon. Though they were able to reconcile their relationship, the grandfather of heavy metal has been suffering from health struggles for most of the years since.

It started with a life-threatening staph infection in 2018. Shortly after recovering, Ozzy was hospitalized once again with serious flu complications, forcing him to postpone his No More Tour 2 tour. And the difficulties weren’t over yet.

While working to recover from pneumonia, Ozzy fell in his Los Angeles home. This caused several metal rods in his body to become dislodged, reigniting the pain in his back, neck, and shoulders that the rods were helping to soothe. The pain became so severe, in fact, that Ozzy had no choice but to cancel his tour altogether.

On top of everything else, Ozzy Osbourne also suffers from a rare genetic form of Parkinson’s disease, Parkin 2. “I’m on medication for [Parkinson’s], although it is a really low dose,” Osbourne told Good Morning America. “I’m not dying from Parkinson’s. I’ve been working with it most of my life.”

Thankfully, it appears there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel for the Osbournes. According to Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s health difficulties are almost behind him, as he has just one surgery left before he can rest at home. “He’s dying to come back home,” Sharon Osbourne told Piers Morgan on an episode of TalkTV.

Though Ozzy and Sharon have enjoyed their time in Los Angeles, it appears they may be preparing to move back to Buckinghamshire once Ozzy’s surgeries are behind him. “We are leaving LA,” Ozzy told The Mirror. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there. If they do the taxes better than I may come back I do not know.”

Don’t worry, people, he has every intention to continue his career in music from the UK. “I am taking my recording studio with me,” Osbourne continued. “I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders, I will still be making music and my band will come over.”

While plenty of focus will be put on music in their Buckinghamshire home, Sharon Osbourne has also been hard at work turning the home into a place of healing for her husband. According to The Mirror, the new plans include a rehabilitation wing and features ramps, grab rails, and non-slip surfaces. The home will have an exercise studio as well.