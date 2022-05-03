Sharon Osbourne Gives New Health Update on Ozzy Osbourne, Says ‘Entire Household’ Is Affected

Less than a week after announcing that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, came down with COVID-19, Sharon Osborne revealed her entire household has the virus.

According to TMZ, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy Osbourne managed to pass COVID-19 to her and their daughter, Kelly Osbourne. Although she was frightened for her husband’s health and wellbeing, Sharon did state that Ozzy’s cough is gone. And his temperature is back to normal.

Along with the update, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack Osbourne shared a video of his dad being on the mend. The rock legend is also back to FaceTiming his dogs.

Dad is on the mend and back to FaceTiming the dogs 🤦🏻‍♂️ Thank you for all the love & support! pic.twitter.com/SssJ1naNzO — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) May 1, 2022

Sharon Osbourne announced that Ozzy Osbourne had COVID-19 while on her new show, “The Talk,” on TalkTV. “Ozzy was only diagnosed. It was like middle of the night. Our time. But I spoke to him, and he’s ok.”

When asked about how worried she was over Ozzy Osbourne’s current health state, Sharon Osbourne stated, “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID. And it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

In regards to what she was planning to do when she got to her husband, Sharon Osbourne revealed, “Hold him and kiss him with about three masks on, I think. My family’s my life.”

Sharon Osbourne went on to add that she was unhappy to miss out on her new show already. “I can’t believe my luck that I’m missing the show. I’ve only been there three days. It’s terrible. I can’t believe it. Three Days. And I’m missing the show.”

Sharon Osbourne did reassure that she will be back on the show when the health crisis in her home is taken care of. “It’ll take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again.”

Sharon Osbourne Previously Had COVID-19

LA Times reported that at the end of 2020, Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with COVID-19 after fellow former “The Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba fell ill. Osbourne announced that after being hospitalized briefly for the virus, she was recuperating at a location away from Ozzy, who had tested negative that time.

Inaba revealed at the time that she had symptoms of a bad cough and high fever. “Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19. I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself … I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season.”

Following her hiatus, Sharon Osbourne returned to “The Talk” with Carrie Ann Inaba. The duo has since parted with the daytime talk show.