Sharon Osbourne Goes Off on ‘The View,’ Blasts Double Standard Regarding Whoopi Goldberg

Just a little over two months after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from “The View” for insensitive remarks about the Holocaust, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne is weighing in on the situation. Osbourne also takes aim at the double standards she believes are in the TV industry.

During a recent interview with The Times, Sharon Osbourne spoke about Whoopi Goldberg’s two-week suspension versus her removal on “The Talk” for defending Piers Morgan’s criticism of Meghan Markle. Osbourne also received backlash for her remarks and was even deemed a racist. Days after the heated discussion on “The Talk,” Osbourne was removed from the daytime talk show by CBS.

While speaking about the “double standards” when it came to Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension and her removal from “The Talk,” Sharon Osbourne told the media outlet, “I’ll tell you why. Because it’s the Jews. And nobody gives a f—.”

Sharon Osbourne further clarified that she likes Whoopi Goldberg. However, she was making a point about the TV industry’s hypocrisy. Not criticizing “The View” long-time moderator personally.

During an episode of “The View” earlier this year, Whoopi Goldberg stated that the Holocaust was not about race. In a statement, Kim Godwin, President at ABC News, revealed, “Effective immediately. I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.”

Godwin acknowledged that while Whoopi Goldberg apologized for her comments, the ABC News President told the talk show co-host to take some time off to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities.”

Following her suspension, Whoopi Goldberg resumed her duties on “The View” as the show’s moderator. However, she’s now on leave from the talk show to film the new Amazon Studios series “Anansi Boys.”

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Received Death Threats After Being Ousted From ‘The Talk’

Also during her interview with The Times, Sharon Osbourne claimed she received death threats after being ousted on “The Talk.”

“[People] were saying they were going to combine the night, cut my throat, cut Ozzy’s throat, cut my dogs’ throats,” Sharon Osbourne declared. “I just couldn’t stop crying. Because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life. And now they’re calling me a racist. This is insanity.”

Osbourne further revealed how CBS approached her about her “The Talk” departure. “They said to me, ‘You are on permanent suspension. We don’t think you’re repentant enough. And we will decide whether you ever come back. I said, ‘Well, who’s going to make that decision?’ And they said, ‘We can’t tell you.’”

Osbourne then spoke about the lack of offers she received after “The Talk” controversy in the U.S. “My phone as far as my TV career [in America was concerned] was nonexistent. Not one call. Nothing. In England and Australia, it never changed. Here it was like I was dead.”