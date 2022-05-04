Sharon Osbourne Headlining New Docuseries ‘Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back’

It’s been over a year since longtime host Sharon Osbourne exited her post as co-host of The Talk. Now, the television personality is headlining a brand-new docuseries detailing her experiences that led to her exit from the popular CBS daytime television talk show.

According to a recent Deadline report, Sharon Osbourne will be starring in a docuseries titled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back; a series developed by the Fox Nation streaming service. The upcoming series will be highlighting how the popular television personality ended up finding “herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.”

The streaming services description of the upcoming show notes that the docuseries will be fully documenting Sharon Osbourne’s “experience at CBS,” through a variety of interviews. Including discussions with Sharon Osbourne’s famous rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne, and the couple’s children.

“Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all,” says Fox Nation president Jason Klarman. The upcoming also features appearances from former The View host Meghan McCain and fellow talk show host Piers Morgan.

Sharon Osbourne Discusses Feeling “Blindsided” Before Her Exit From CBS’s The Talk

Sharon Osbourne’s exit from The Talk came last year after the host got into an on-air confrontation with fellow host Sheryl Underwood. During the incident, Underwood asks Osbourne whether or not she is racist while still live on the air. These issues stem from Osbourne’s support of fellow talk show host and friend Piers Morgan. Osbourne remained one of the most outspoken people supporting Morgan after allegations of racism emerged based on comments about English royalty Megan Markle.

After the heated incident during the episode of The Talk, Osbourne issued an apology. In the statement, Sharon Osbourne apologizes to her fans noting “to anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

The television personality goes on to note that her reaction while on the air was one of panic. It was an incident, the host says, that left her feeling “blindsided.”

“I panicked,” Osbourne says in her statement. She also notes that she “got defensive,” allowing her fear and “horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

The incident led to some major fallout for Osbourne and The Talk. An internal investigation was launched, and Osbourne swiftly exited her post as host of the daytime talk show after 11 seasons on the air. Recently, Osbourne has been the center of news noting that she will be heading onto another talk show adventure. This time, she will be hosting a UK channel talk show titled TalkTV. This show will also feature Osbourne’s longtime friend, Piers Morgan.