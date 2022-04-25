Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About ‘Horrendous’ Facelift

No more plastic surgery? Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the results of her most recent facelift, which she described as “horrendous.”

While speaking to The Sunday Times, Sharon Osbourne became very candid about the nightmarish facelift. “I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f—ing mummies that they wrapped [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

Sharon Osbourne then revealed that the procedure took five and a half hours to complete. She then felt “horrendous” afterward. “[The the surgeon], I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f—ing joking,’” Osbourne recalled. She then said that one of her eyes was different from the other. “I looked like a f—ing cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Sharon Osbourne also said that her husband, Ozzy, wasn’t thrilled about the procedure’s results as well. “[He told me], ‘I don’t care how much it costs. We’ll get it redone.’”

According to PageSix, Sharon Osbourne previously praised her past plastic surgery procedures. She even shared her “new face” plans in May 2019. “My next surgery’s booked,” Osbourne said at the time. She then shared a few months after, “I had my neck done, my jowls. They kind of pulled it from the top of my head. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Went Through Ketamine Therapy After She Exited ‘The Talk’

Also during her interview with The Sunday Times, Sharon Osbourne spoke about how she went through Ketamine therapy after she was forced to leave “The Talk” in March 2021. “If you’re a person that stuffs things, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine.’ This drug relaxes you. You’re not out completely. You can hear, you can talk. But you’re so relaxed. And you can’t bull— on it. It’s a truth drug.”

Sharon Osbourne said she went with this kind of therapy after she was criticized publicly. “They were saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut Ozzy’s throat, cut my dogs’ throats. I said, ‘I ain’t going out and I ain’t doing anything.’ I just couldn’t stop crying. Because all I was thinking about was all the things that I’ve gone through in my life. And now they’re calling me a racist. This is insanity.”

Sharon Osbourne left “The Talk” after she defended Piers Morgan’s criticism of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. During the discussion, some of Osbourne’s co-hosts and viewers claimed her comments about Markle were “racially insensitive.”

Following the heated discussion, Sharon Osbourne was forced to depart from the show by CBS. She received a payout of up to $10 million.