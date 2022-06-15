Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy is ‘Feeling Good’ in New Update

Sharon Osbourne is giving everyone an update, a good update, on the health of her husband, rock music singer Ozzy Osbourne. Earlier this week, Sharon and her daughter Kelly were spotted going into a hospital. That’s where Ozzy reportedly went through a major operation. Sources have stated it was due to his bad back and some screws needed to be fixed. Still, it’s a brief-yet-positive update from Sharon. She even tossed in an old-school pic of Ozzy back in the day.

Fans were quite encouraged and happy about hearing this update. One writes, “That’s great glad to hear that”. Another one says, “Thank you for [the] update. Sending more healing prayers for Ozzy.” People who love Ozzy’s music, from Black Sabbath’s Paranoid to his solo work, are keeping their eyes on his health situation. It’s been quite a ride for the famed “Blizzard of Oz” who also has had COVID-19 recently. Yet the news coming out from Sharon is really good to see and hear.

Well, this is not the first time after that surgery Sharon has talked about her husband’s health. On Tuesday, Sharon Osbourne revealed that Ozzy was “doing well” after what has been termed as a possible life-altering surgery. That’s according to Ultimate Classic Rock, who says that she did not offer specifics about the procedure.

Yet this news outlet opened up about Ozzy’s major health problems. He has been dealing with many of them for a period of time. Back in 2003, he reportedly suffered a “near-fatal” ATV accident. Those problems were later complicated in 2019. It was then that the now-73-year-old suffered a fall at home. That’s when the fall dislodged metal rods throughout his body.

Sharon Osbourne did go on social media on Tuesday. She thanks all of her fans and his, too, for their support. Sharon wrote, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

Last week, Sharon had an appearance on her British TV show The Talk. “[Ozzy] has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there,” she said. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.” She did fly back to California where she could be with Ozzy. Her health updates give his long-supportive fans a lot of hope that he’ll be back singing soon. When will he be going home from the hospital? That’s not something anyone knows publicly at this time. Everyone, though, keeps sending their good wishes to him right now.