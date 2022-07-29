sharon-osbourne-posts-adorable-photo-of-newest-grandchild-maple

Sharon Osbourne is a grandmother and she’s quite happy to share an adorable photo of Maple Artemis Osbourne. The baby rings in at 7.13 pounds and was born on July 9. Her son Jack Osbourne and fiancee Aree Gearhart are the happy parents of Maple. As you can tell, Sharon says that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne are enthralled with the newest addition to the family.

A lot of congratulatory sentiments were in the comments after Sharon posted this photo on Instagram. A fan does write, “Girl dad!! Congrats Jack and Aree!! Maple is beautiful. Congrats to you and ozzy on the new grandbaby. Soon you’ll have another one too!” This fan says, “Absolutely beautiful congratulations to you all”.

Earlier in July, Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. The couple has been through some things in the past few months to a year. Of course, Ozzy had some intense back surgery that he’s been healing from recently. Sharon keeps herself in the news thanks to her British TV talk show The Talk TV.

Sharon Osbourne Shared Thoughts On 40 Years of Marriage

Yet, upon the momentous occasion of being hitched to Ozzy for 40 years, Sharon had some thoughts that she wanted to share. “2022 is a special year for me,” she wrote in another Instagram post. “It marks 40 years of marriage to my darling Ozzy. We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates. Always at each other’s side. I love you Ozzy ~ Sharrrrrrron x”.

Over the years, fans have been getting up-close-and-personal looks at their lives. We all remember seeing the MTV series The Osbournes that featured the family. While Sharon does keep some things private, she has been quite open about life issues. Her own career did get a boost thanks to the CBS talk show The Talk. Yet her time there would ultimately end and it led her to get another talk show over in the United Kingdom.

For fans of Ozzy, it’s been his music with Black Sabbah and as a solo performer that keeps people coming back. The erstwhile Prince of Darkness even finds his famed song Mama, I’m Coming Home getting covered by, of all people, Carrie Underwood. “I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan, and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ is one of my all-time favorite songs,” Underwood said in a statement. “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we’ve done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it.”