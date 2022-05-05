Sharon Osbourne Posts Health Update From Bed: ‘F*** Covid’

Sharon Osbourne is offering a frank message about her health on Wednesday as she’s come down with Covid and is not happy at all. Her post from her Twitter account pretty much tells you all that you need to know. Osbourne has been concerned about her husband Ozzy’s health recently. It appears that she’ll be taking care of herself for some time now, too.

Frank Words From Sharon Osbourne Herself About Being Sick

Fans have been replying to her message, too. One writes, “Get better soon”. Another says, “Please get better sooon u and ozz please”. This one also passes along good wishes to both of them. “Get well soon sharon your great and beautiful I hope ozzy is ok too”.

Sharon Osbourne recently said, according to reports, that Ozzy passed along COVID-19 to her and their daughter Kelly Osbourne. “Ozzy was only diagnosed,” Sharon said on her new talk show The Talk on Talk TV. “It was like middle of the night. Our time. But I spoke to him, and he’s ok.” She added that she was concerned for her husband. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID. And it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Talk Show Host Shares Thoughts About Will Smith Oscar Win

Meanwhile, Sharon’s offering up an opinion about those who supported Will Smith at the Oscars. She’s making comments about Hollywood hypocrites who stood up and applauded after he won his Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Willams.

“When he wins [the Best Actor award], everybody stands up,” she said in an interview. “It’s like, you’re such hypocrites. You’re going to go home and say how disgraceful his behavior was. But you stand up and give him a standing ovation. You know, it’s like I’ve always said, in this industry, if people could make a buck off you… if Hitler were alive today, they would give him a TV show.”

These days, Sharon Osbourne is getting her career back on the road overseas. She did have some thoughts on the difference that happened after The Talk fallout. “My phone as far as my TV career here [in the United States] was non-existent, not one call. Nothing,” she said. “In England and Australia, [my career] never changed. Here it was like I was dead.”

After the suspension from the CBS talker, Osbourne said, “Everybody’s scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell. It’s no way to bloody live. I don’t want it. I don’t need it. It’s just our time to go home.” The Osbournes are originally from England but have been living in the United States for a period of time.