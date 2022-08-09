Sharon Osbourne Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Late ‘Hero’ Olivia Newton-John

Sharon Osbourne is offering her own heartfelt tribute as many flow in on Monday after the news of the death of Olivia Newton-John. Osbourne did go on Twitter and share her thoughts after Newton-John died at 73 years old. The actress-singer has been battling breast cancer for many years. But at this time, there is no cause of death released by her family. They have asked for privacy in the wake of sharing this news with the world. Take a look at what Sharon wrote. Oh, the picture she shares comes from an appearance Newton-John made alongside Sharon and her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, on the BBC talk show The Graham Norton Show.

Rest In Peace #OliviaNewtonJohn Ozzy and I loved her so much. She was a hero, teen idol and the work she has done for breast cancer is immeasurable 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SqEFaOLqBg — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) August 8, 2022

Upon seeing Sharon’s tweet, fans were sharing their own tributes and condolences to Newton-John. One wrote, “Such sad news. Will always remember that infectious smile and will always see her young as Sandy in that yellow cardigan.” The reference from this fan is to Newton-John playing Sandy opposite John Travolta’s Danny in the 1978 movie Grease.

Other Celebrities Remember Olivia Newton-John After Her Death

This fan said, “I am just Devastated! I grew up listening to @olivianj. She was a huge part of my Life!” Another one wrote, “Yes! She was a big part of my childhood. (And) She was my first musical artist & actress that I loved when I was little. Loved watching Grease & Xanadu, but loved watching her tv specials too. Sad day.”

While many fans all over the world would go on social media and share their memories, many celebrities did, too. One of the first ones, though, was from Travolta himself. In a very tender post on Instagram, the actor shared a picture of Olivia Newton-John and ended his post with four words: “Your Danny, your John.” For a period of time on Monday, “Your Danny” was a trending topic on Twitter. Fans were moved by his post and would share their own pictures, videos, and thoughts underneath his initial post.

Still, people like Donny Osmond shared a clip of him and Newton-John singing You’re the One That I Want from Grease on his own Instagram account. The love and care for Newton-John were overwhelming. People who grew up hearing her sing would share their thoughts, too. Newton-John would win four Grammy Awards throughout her career. Her last one would be for Video of the Year with her song Physical. But she definitely was a fighter when it came to breast cancer. She started a foundation to raise awareness about it. Additionally, Olivia Newton-John was an advocate for plant-based solutions instead of using medication. Still, it is her music and appearances on TV shows that people are holding near and dear to their hearts on Monday night.