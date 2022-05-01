Sharon Osbourne Posts New Update About Ozzy’s Health After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Sharon Osbourne is sharing some news about her husband, rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with COVID-19. Sharon lets his fans know that the rock god is on the mend. That’s right. Ozzy is feeling better and her message not only gives you the news but some words of gratitude, too.

Ozzy Is Feeling Better According To His Wife, Sharon Osbourne

Fans are happy to hear this as well. One writes to Sharon, “This is awesome news Sharon!!” Another one says, “Excellent news Mrs. Osbourne! All the best for the legend @OzzyOsbourne.” This fan is getting his classic Ozzy albums out as the person writes, “Long live the Prince of Darkness!!!”

She recently said during a segment on her new UK show, The Talk on Talk TV, that she was very worried about Ozzy. Sharon Osbourne also said that she was going to fly back to Los Angeles and help him recover. She added that she was ready to mask up and kiss him.

Ozzy Osbourne has been through a lot of health and medical issues. Back in 2018, he had a life-threatening staph infection. Ozzy found himself in the hospital then with flu complications. He was working to overcome pneumonia when Ozzy fell at home. Metal rods in his body became dislodged and that set off a whole new set of circumstances.

Sharon Talks About Double Standards In The TV Industry

While that’s an update on Ozzy, Sharon has been busy defending herself over her dismissal from the CBS talker The Talk. Recently, she took some swipes at the ABC talk show The View and one of its hosts, Whoopi Goldberg. Let’s review some of the situation around Goldberg. She recently was suspended from the show over her remarks about the Holocaust. Osbourne points out the difference between her situation for defending Piers Morgan and his comments toward Meghan Markle.

She is talking about double standards. In an interview, Sharon Osbourne pointedly says about them: “I’ll tell you why. Because it’s the Jews. And nobody gives a f—.” Also, Osbourne did say that she likes Whoopi and was making a point about the hypocrisy in the TV industry. Goldberg stated that the Holocaust was not about race. ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement, “Effective immediately. I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments.” Goldberg did apologize for her comments.

Lately, Sharon also has been talking about her departure from The Talk in a fresh interview with Morgan. She said that she had received some “horrific” comments on social media after being “canceled.” Osbourne has chatted before about the situation with Morgan so this was not the first time.