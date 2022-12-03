Sharon Osbourne Posts Touching Birthday Tribute to ‘Best Friend’ Ozzy

If you are looking for a sweet moment on Saturday, then we have a candidate for you thanks to the amazing Sharon Osbourne. Saturday is her husband Ozzy Osbourne‘s birthday! It’s been quite a year for the Blizzard of Oz, but he’s managed to keep getting better and healthier. That’s good news as Ozzy has had his fair share of health concerns in recent years. Let’s take a look and see what Sharon wrote to her beloved husband on his very special day.

Happy Birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, my everything. My Darling Ozzy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1m0iNauhCz — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 3, 2022

Many fans followed Sharon’s post and wished him a happy birthday, too. The “Prince of Darkness” was born on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, United Kingdom. According to some reports, it looks like Sharon and Ozzy moved back to the UK after living for some years in Los Angeles. “I’m fed up with people getting killed every day,” Ozzy Osbourne said in an interview with The Guardian. “God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert … It’s f****** crazy.” He also would go on to say that it’s simply time for him to come on home, which is what they have done.

Sharon Osbourne Goes Toe To Toe With Cancel Culture, ‘Woke Mob’ Mentality

Meanwhile, Sharon Osbourne has been tackling things like cancel culture and a “woke” mentality head-on. In fact, a while back, she offered up three subjects that she will not talk about after getting “canceled.” Which subjects are they? “There are three things I never want to talk about, religion, politics and minority groups because you can never win,” Osbourne said in an interview with Daily Mail TV. “There will be 50 percent that agree with you and 50 that think you’re an a**hole. And the 50 percent who don’t agree become judge, jury and executioner.”

Back in September, Fox Nation started running her docuseries titled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back. It covered a lot of territory in Sharon’s life but a big part of it was about cancel culture. She blasts the “woke mob” mentality that seems to be prevalent in the world these days.

Sharon and Ozzy have had their fair share of moments dealing with this stuff. For her part, Sharon Osbourne is sick and tired of it. She’s fed up with all of the threats against her, Ozzy, and their family. Heck, even some of their animals were reportedly targets of some threats, too. “I had to handle these nutcases threatening me,” Sharon said. “Saying they were going to come in the night, cut my throat, cut my husband’s throat, cut my animals up.”