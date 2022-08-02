Sharon Osbourne Posts Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Talk’ Producer Heather Gray

TV personality Sharon Osbourne shared a tribute to Executive Producer of “The Talk” Heather Gray, who sadly passed on July 30.

Osbourne, who exited “The Talk,” was close friends with Gray. She shared a photo of her former colleague on Instagram, saying: “So sad to hear about the passing of @msheathergray, may she rest in peace.”

The pair were “lifelong friends,” as Osbourne had said during her issues with the show. Co-host Amanda Kloots also commented on Gray’s death. The Instagram page for “The Talk” posted a photo of Gray, captioned: “It is with heavy hearts to share the unexpected passing of our beloved Heather Gray. Heather has been the heart and soul of ‘The Talk’ from day one. Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of our family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly.”

Kloots commented on the post, saying: “An incredible woman inside and out. I will miss her greatly.”

Gray passed due to a long battle with an “unforgiving illness” at the age of 50. CBS released a statement following her passing.

“On behalf of all of us at CBS, we want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather,” the statement read. “She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like,” the statement read.

“The Talk” Hosts and Crew Remember Heather Gray Following Death

David Begnaud also commented on “The Talk’s” Instagram post, saying: “I’m in shock. This is heartbreaking. I just saw her while guest hosting. She gave me a wonderful hug and was smiling ear to ear. Her energy level was a 10. She was a warrior. Her resilience and optimism inspired me. Last we spoke you said let’s do dinner next time you’re in town. I know you meant it. I wish I wouldn’t have waited to make that happen. You was a bright light. A blessing. I adored her. This is devastating. I am grateful to have met you, Heather.”

Gray began working on the show during season one, and worked her way up from Senior Supervising Producer to Executive Producer of the show. She was also an Emmy-award winning producer, having won two Emmys for her work on “The Talk.” Gray was a talented producer who was loved by those who she worked with.