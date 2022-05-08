Sharon Osbourne Posts Wholesome Throwback Family Photo for Mother’s Day: ‘My Whole Heart’

Not even a COVID-19 outbreak would keep Sharon Osbourne from sharing her love for her family on Mother’s Day. Sharon’s a bit under the weather right now but the talk-show host is recovering. This sweet picture from days gone by shows her kids as well as her husband Ozzy Osbourne in a snazzy classic rock hairstyle.

Comments on the thread after her post were filled with happy and hearty wishes for a solid Mother’s Day. We’re not sure how much of it will be spent on her feet for Sharon Osbourne. She did take to social media and share her health situation. In a rather to-the-point commentary, Osbourne wrote “F**k Covid” to her followers.

Starting Up New Talk Show Gives Sharon Osbourne a Chance To Use Old Show’s Name

Remember when she was part of the CBS talk show The Talk? Yeah, those were some interesting and good times. While she is no longer part of that show, Osbourne has found herself doing a talk show in Great Britain. Yep, for Talk TV her show is titled, well, The Talk. Sharon has been around the world of show business for a long time. It is not surprising that she would show up in another show. The title, though, might be something that stands out to her fans.

Sharon Osbourne also might be doing it as a dig against her old show. We don’t know but she does have a bit of a snarky way about her at times. That’s something that a lot of people do find endearing about her. Here’s hoping that she does get to feeling better quite soon. Her hospital stays, which do not include her current Covid battle, have had to do with facelifts. She talked about a recent experience and calls it “horrendous.”

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f—ing mummies that they wrapped [with bandages],” she tells The Sunday Times. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.” She felt “horrendous” after it was done. “[Then the surgeon], I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f—ing joking.’ I looked like a f—ing cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'”

Last year after The Talk fiasco, Osbourne said that she was not returning to TV at all. “Right now, (TV is) not a safe place to be,” she tells the Daily Mail. “Because the slightest thing — the slightest word — and you’ve p*ssed off half the nation. I don’t want to put myself up for that grief. I really don’t.” Well, she’s back on TV so Sharon must have changed her mind about this outlook. Maybe it’s because her show is in Great Britain now.