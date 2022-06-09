Sharon Osbourne Prepares for More Grandchildren in Funny New Pics

Sharon Osbourne’s family is growing! Recently the British TV personality took to Instagram to gush about becoming a grandmother again. The 69-year-old star shared two snaps with her followers. Now, they’re speculating that the post revealed a big hint about the gender of daughter Kelly Osbourne’s unborn baby.

Last month, her daughter announced the happy news that she is expecting her first child with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. At the same time, Osbourne’s son and Kelly’s brother, Jack Osbourne, is also expecting a baby with his fiancée Aree Gearhart. As a result, the future sisters-in-law are pregnant at the same time.

Elated, Osbourne posted snapshots showing her posing with a baby doll. Her followers can see her sitting down, leaning in as if to kiss the doll before posing with it on her knee. In the caption, she shared a shopping bag emoji and tagged the soon-to-be moms, adding a baby, present, and celebration emoji.

After posting, her fans speculated what the cryptic post could mean. “It’s a girl (?),” one questioned about the doll’s clothing. “Is that a hint?!” someone else asked. Last month, Kelly announced she was expecting her first bundle of joy when she shared pictures of her sonogram and another of her admiring the pics poolside.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she revealed via Instagram. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Pregnancy bringing Sharon Osbourne closer to her daughter

Of course, her proud mom was ecstatic about the news and was among the first to comment: “My [heart emoji] could not be more full. So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you @kellyosbourne.”

Shortly after Kelly announced her happy news, a source told Hollywood Life that the pregnancy had brought her and her mom even closer.

“Kelly has been getting a ton of motherly advice from Sharon, who is making sure that her daughter is prepared to be a mom,” the source said. “She is giving her tips on how to eat, how to sleep, what to wear, how to exercise, what to do and what not to do, and much more.”

Earlier this year, the couple confirmed their relationship when she shared sweet pics of the two celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“After 23 years of friendship, I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you, Sidney George Wilson,” she wrote.

Last month, Kelly displayed her baby bump when she attended Gearhart’s baby shower. She wore a pink long-sleeved dress that showed off her belly.