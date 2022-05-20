Sharon Osbourne Reveals Daughter Aimee ‘Made it Out Alive’ From Deadly Fire at LA Recording Studio

While California remains under a near-constant threat of critical fire conditions year-round, it’s officially fire season across many West Coast states. That said, Sharon Osbourne revealed late Thursday night that her daughter Aimee, who’d been working in an L.A. recording studio was one of two people that managed to make it out alive from the fire. The popular TV personality shared the news on Instagram and expressed her condolences for the victim of the blaze. See her emotional post below.

The image captures the location of where the fire broke out, which Sharon Osbourne states was a recording studio in Hollywood. In addition to Aimee Osbourne, the artist’s producer also made it out of the fire. Of their escape, she said, “They are the lucky two that made it out alive.

In speaking to the single tragedy resultant from the blaze, the 69-year-old wrote, “It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific.”

Osbourne further detailed the extent of the loss following the fire.

“This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers, & artists also lost all of their equipment.”

While fire remains a critical danger across much of California and in many regions of the Western U.S., things are especially flammable this time of year, as the summer months tend to mark peak fire season.

Sharon Osbourne criticized the burned building’s inspectors, stating, “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety.”

Fans Share Support for Sharon Osbourne’s Daughter, Fire Victims

While Sharon Osbourne’s daughter Aimee managed to escape the intense blaze that scorched the Hollywood recording studio, fans took to the comments sharing their love and support for the TV personality.

“Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “Glad that Aimee and her producer – are safe… but my heart is hurting for the person who lost their life and their family and loved ones. How scary it must have been for all of them…Prayers for you all.”

“This is heartbreaking news,” another one of Osbourne’s followers wrote. “I’m so sorry for the family who lost their loved [one]. I’m so glad your daughter and her producer are alright.”

According to TooFab, the fire’s two survivors were treated for smoke exposure, though neither chose to go to the hospital. L.A. Fire Captain Erick Scott said it took 78 firefighters to extinguish the intense blaze. “Our firefighters took a beating,” the captain shared with the Times.