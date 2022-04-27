Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘Horrific’ Comments She Received After Being ‘Canceled’ Over ‘The Talk’ Controversy

Sharon Osbourne is coming out swinging with some choice words about “horrific” comments she received after being ousted on The Talk. Osbourne is also saying that she was “canceled” over the controversy that surrounded her. She also made some comments to a fellow cast member on the CBS talker. Now, Sharon is dropping all of her gloves and holding not one thing back as she talks with her close friend and British interviewer Piers Morgan.

Sharon Osbourne Holds Nothing Back In Latest Piers Morgan Interview

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that my career after 50 years would have ended that way,” Osbourne tells Morgan in an exclusive interview for Fox Nation. “I must have cried for three months, never stopped crying. Some of the comments that were coming through on my social media were so horrific about cutting my throat, my husband’s, even the dogs, they wanted to kill my dogs. And then they started on Ozzy and I just thought, this is just insanity.”

In case you didn’t know, Sharon Osbourne is married to rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne. They have had their own reality TV series focused on the family in recent years. If you think this is the final word from her about her exit from The Talk, then think again. On the CBS talker, Osbourne defended Morgan for having an opinion about Meghan Markle. Osbourne and Morgan are good friends.

TV Star Says Career In United States ‘Was Like I Was Dead’

“My phone as far as my TV career here [was concerned] was non-existent, not one call,” she said in an interview with Deadline. “Nothing. In England and Australia, it never changed. Here it was like I was dead. Everybody’s scared of saying something wrong that somebody would take and sell. It’s no way to bloody live. I don’t want it. I don’t need it. It’s just our time to go home.”

Osbourne says that CBS made Sheryl Underwood go to anger management classes after their on-air situation. She also claims that Underwood received three complaints from different producers about her treatment of them. “None of us are perfect,” Osbourne tells SiriusXM talk-show host Megyn Kelly in an interview. “We all mistakes. And I’m not saying that Sheryl was a terrible person because she treated producers the way she did.”

Reportedly, Sharon and Ozzy are looking to split from Los Angeles. She’s not through, though, with telling her side of the story about The Talk situation. Where she will end up on TV again remains to be seen. Her career has been interesting, to say the least.