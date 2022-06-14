Sharon Osbourne Reveals Husband Ozzy Osbourne Is ‘Doing Well’ Following Life-Altering Surgery

After a long 24-hour wait, rock icon Ozzy Osbourne’s wife and beloved TV personality Sharon Osbourne shared an update on her husband’s health. On Tuesday, she revealed Ozzy Osbourne is doing well following a potentially life-altering surgery. She further revealed the singer is now on the road to recovery.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Ozzy’s wife and manager didn’t offer any details regarding the surgery’s specifics. Nevertheless, the outlet stated the rockstar has been battling major health problems for quite a while. In 2003, he reportedly suffered a “near-fatal” ATV accident. Those problems were later complicated in 2019. It was then that when the now-73-year-old had a fall at his home which dislodged metal rods throughout his body.

In May, ahead of the major surgery, Osbourne told Classic Rock that he was “waiting on some more surgery on my neck…I can’t walk properly these days.”

The living legend further revealed, “I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Before the surgery took place on Monday, Sharon Osbourne shared during an appearance on The Talk UK that her husband’s surgery was to be “very major.” She further shared, “I have to be there [in L.A]” and that “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.”

Sharon Osbourne then took to social media on Tuesday to thank fans for their support. There, she wrote, “Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery! Your love means the world to him.”

What Kind of Surgery Did Ozzy Osbourne Undergo?

During the Monday morning surgery, some of the details of the operation were revealed and, in reading the details, it sounded absolutely brutal.

While Sharon Osbourne remained vague regarding the specifics of Ozzy’s operation, Page Six reports another Osbourne family member leaked the details of the surgery. In speaking with the outlet, they said, “This [surgery] is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. He’s been in a lot of pain.”

As to the fall, it sounds potentially minor to some. But, given the state of Ozzy’s health and physical condition at the time, it could have been deadly. Walking to the bathroom in the middle of the night, he tripped and fell, “slam — on my face,” he said.

Altogether, the rockstar required 15 screws—ouch—to right the damage done to his back.

The source further emphasized that any surgery at Ozzy’s age could be potentially life-altering. They stated, “any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult.”