Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy Osbourne’s Reaction After Daughter Kelly Broke Pregnancy News

We’ve been hearing a lot from Sharon Osbourne lately. First, the star found her way back to the spotlight reflecting on her experience exiting CBS following her conflict with “The Talk.” More news regarding Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne arose after the latter, followed by the rest of the couple’s family contracted COVID-19. Now though, the former “The Talk” host has some positive news. And that’s that she and her famous husband are expecting another grandbaby. Osbourne spoke about the news of her daughter Kelly’s pregnancy on “The Talk UK.” During her appearance on the show, she revealed Ozzy Osbourne’s emotional reaction.

“My daughter Kelly is having a baby, and it’s her first of course,” the TV personality proudly boasted while on “The Talk UK.”

“We are so excited,” she continued. “It’s just great news.”

She further revealed how Kelly broke the news to her famous parents. While on the show, Sharon Osbourne laughed, “She did it over the phone!”

While it couldn’t have been as exciting over a phone call, she explained Kelly had been away, but nevertheless, the reaction to the baby news was nothing but exciting.

“We all cried,” the author admitted. “Her dad [Ozzy Osbourne] was the one to cry.”

While speaking on the UK-based talk show, she concluded Kelly’s baby news was “just a blessing.”

In the comments following the icon’s post, fans of Ozzy and Sharon shared their congratulations.

“So happy for you Ozzy & your family!!!” one fan wrote. Another said, “Congratulations to you all.”

Sharon Osbourne Headlining Docuseries ‘Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back’

While Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne impatiently await the arrival of their newest grandbaby, the TV personality has also revealed that she will be headlining a brand new self-titled docuseries.

According to Deadline, the brand new series, entitled, “Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back” will detail the star’s exit from CBS’s “The Talk.” Osbourne, the show’s single remaining original host, left “The Talk” after allegations of racism. While Osbourne has vehemently denied the accusations, they’ve definitely affected her long career in the U.S., driving her and Ozzy Osbourne back to the U.K.

Developed by the Fox Nation streaming service, the show highlights how the TV personality finds “herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s ‘The Talk.'”

More specifically, the platform revealed the show will document the entirety of Osbourne’s experience at CBS and will feature interviews and discussions from Ozzy Osbourne himself as well as the couple’s children. Other features include former “The View” host Meghan McCain and one of Osbourne’s closest friends, Piers Morgan.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said of the star’s new docuseries, “Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.”