Sharon Osbourne Reveals Why She Was Rushed to the Hospital Before Christmas

Sharon Osbourne recently candidly discussed her hospitalization following an illness while on the set of her latest television show. Last month, the 70-year-old former host of The Talk was taken to a hospital in California while shooting. Jack, Sharon’s 37-year-old son, confirmed that his mother had been released from the hospital. A representative has since revealed the reason for her visit was a fainting spell.

On Tuesday, the reality TV icon made her long-awaited return to the UK’s TalkTV. It was her first appearance since the incident. Osbourne kicked off the show by saying it was great to be back in the UK. She also addressed the panel of cohosts, journalist JJ Anisiobi and columnist Nicola Thorp as her “special darlings.” When JJ inquired about Sharon’s well-being, she told him that everything was going splendidly and shared with him the details of her laid-back Christmas. Then he relayed to her how many messages from friends he had received inquiring after her.

JJ probed for an explanation, to which the presenter regretfully admitted that she had no idea what brought on the fainting spell. “It was a weird thing,” Osbourne said. ” I was doing some filming and suddenly [passed] out for 20 minutes and I was in the hospital.” She detailed undertaking a multitude of tests, to no avail. “I did every test over 2 days and nobody knows why [I fell ill].” The show shared footage of the exchange on Twitter.

“I passed out for 20 minutes and I was in hospital, they took me to another hospital. I did every test over two days and nobody knows why!”



Sharon Osbourne opens up about why she was rushed to hospital during some filming in the US before Christmas.@MrsSOsbourne | @JJAnisiobi pic.twitter.com/jxW3U7w4rp — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) January 3, 2023

Despite being unsure of the fainting spell cause, Sharon Osbourne feels well

JJ attempted to lighten the mood by joking about if Sharon’s illness had something to do with vodka. However, she relieved everyone’s worries when she gave a hearty laugh in response. Osbourne made sure her fans knew that things were now better for her.

Last December, Osbourne spoke out about her accident for the first time after news broke that she had passed out and needed urgent medical help. She took to Instagram to assure fans that all was well. Sharon’s social media was alight with an adorable picture of one of her furry friends basking in the glow of their grand Christmas tree. With a smile, Sharon wrote a caption to accompany the photo. “Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love].”

After her discharge from Santa Paula Hospital, Sharon’s 37-year-old son Jack shared with their Instagram followers that his mother was home and had been given the all-clear by doctors. “Ok here is what I’ll say,” he wrote. “First things first MY MOTHER WASN’T A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode Night of Terror with me. Now that we have made that clear… She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home.”