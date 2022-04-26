Sharon Osbourne Slams Supermodel for Getting ‘Irresponsible’ Nose Job at 14

Just a little over a month after Bella Hadid revealed that she regrets getting a nose job at the age of 14, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne slams the supermodel as being irresponsible for even having the procedure done, to begin with.

While speaking to Vogue, Bella Hadid revealed, “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it. People think I fully f—ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that.”

Following Bella Hadid’s revelation about the nose job, Sharon Osbourne decided to give her two cents about the model’s plastic surgery decision. While appearing on the new show “The Talk” on TalkTV on Monday (April 25th), Osbourne stated that Hadid’s nose job at 14 was irrespirable and ridiculous. “I think Bella Hadid having her nose done at 14 is very, very irresponsible. Because your face hasn’t finished growing. I bet she’s had more than one because your face changes as you get older. So that’s ridiculous!”

However, Sharon Osbourne seemed to pivot her feelings about plastic surgery during the discussion. “If you don’t like anything about your appearance, and you have the wherewithal to go and change it, If you have the money, then do it. It’s your body, you do what you want with it.”

Sharon Osbourne Shares More Details About Her Recent Facelift Disaster

Also during her appearance on the “The Talk” on TalkTV, Sharon Osbourne spoke about her procedures. This includes her recent facelift. “I just had a whole face done seven months ago. As you get older, the pain, it gets worse, believe me. It was excruciating painful.”

Sharon Osbourne also shared that she does the procedures for herself and her family is not a big fan of it all. “My husband doesn’t like it. My kids hate it. I do it for my own ego.”

Sharon Osbourne recently spoke about the surgery to The Times. “I looked like one of those f—ing mummies that they wrapped [with bandages]. It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

The former talk show host further revealed that the procedure took five and a half hours to complete. She felt “horrendous” afterward. “[The the surgeon], I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f—ing joking,’” Osbourne recalled. She then said that one of her eyes was different from the other. “I looked like a f—ing cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Her husband, Ozzy, wasn’t thrilled about the procedure’s results as well. Osbourne added, “[He told me], ‘I don’t care how much it costs. We’ll get it redone.’”