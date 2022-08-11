Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About Ozzy’s Return to the Stage After ‘Life-Altering’ Surgery

The legend of Ozzy Osbourne is immortal. One hundred years from now, he’ll still be the one and only Prince of Darkness who introduced the world to heavy metal. Age, however, comes for us all. And even princes with deathless legacies eventually fall victim to time.

The last few years haven’t been easy for the Godfather of Metal, who’s had multiple operations on his neck and back, one of which came with a high chance of leaving him paralyzed for the rest of his life. Miraculously, however, Ozzy not only made it through each and every one but seems to be enjoying much better health than he has in several years.

And to prove it, he made his first musical appearance in four years. His lifelong friend and former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was performing at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony and welcomed Ozzy Osbourne to the stage for a surprise appearance.

The metaphorical roof exploded from the building (it was an open-air stadium) as the Prince of Darkness took the stage to perform the Black Sabbath classic “Paranoid” from their 1970 album of the same name. “Standing on stage in Birmingham, in my hometown, playing live, it doesn’t get any better than that,” the 73-year-old icon told The Sun with glee following the performance.

Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About Ozzy’s Return to the Stage

In 2022, it’s extremely difficult to keep a secret, especially one as huge as Ozzy Osbourne’s return to the stage. Thanks to social media, all it takes is one picture or small clue and suddenly the entire world knows. But somehow, Ozzy Osbourne, his wife, Sharon, Tony Iommi, and all the organizers at the Commonwealth Games were able to keep it quiet.

During a recent episode of The Talk, Sharon Osbourne described the magic of seeing Ozzy perform in front of his hometown crowd after recovering from multiple life-threatening procedures.

“We had to [keep it quiet]! We swore!” she said with a laugh. “No, they asked us six months ago and Ozzy couldn’t possibly have done it until after his last operation. They saw Ozzy was at Comic-Con and they said, ‘Alright, come on. Get him over’. And we’re like, alright.”

“Literally, it was six days from their phone call to getting in there. And it was just incredible. I mean, Birmingham is an amazing city now. It’s cosmopolitan, it’s beautiful,” Sharon continued. “And he, no matter whatever he achieves in his life, no matter whatever he does, he’s from Birmingham. He’s so proud of coming from Birmingham.”

“He’s very organic with everything,” she added. “But he is, and always will be, a working-class hero.”